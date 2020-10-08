Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions

Positioned as a Leader for Fourth Year in a Row Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis 1 for the fourth year in a row.

