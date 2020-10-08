 

Comcast Reaches 10G Technical Milestone Delivering 1.25 Gig Symmetrical Speeds in Trial Over a Live, All-Digital HFC Network

Comcast today announced that it has achieved a 10G technical milestone in a trial delivering 1.25 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) upload and download speeds over a live production network using Network Function Virtualization (NFV) combined with the latest DOCSIS Technology.

The trial also represents an important milestone on the path to deliver on the promise of the industry’s 10G platform, which aims to enable 10-gigabits-per-second speeds and beyond. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At a home in Jacksonville, Florida, technicians have installed the service which is based upon a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) that Comcast has deployed throughout the area. This advanced architecture includes a suite of software-powered networking technologies, including digital fiber optics, “Remote PHY” digital nodes, and a cloud-based, virtualized cable modem termination system platform (vCMTS), enabling delivery of gigabit-plus symmetrical speeds using existing cable connections. The technology team consistently measured speeds of 1.25 Gbps upload and 1.25 Gbps download over the connection.

“Our customers build their digital lives on the foundation of our Internet service, so we continue to push the technological envelope to anticipate their future needs,” said Tony Werner, President of Technology, Product, Xperience at Comcast Cable. “The great strength of our network technology is that we will have the ability to scale these next-generation speeds to tens of millions of homes in the future without digging up yards, or starting massive construction projects. This technology provides a path to meeting the needs of the future and making multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds a reality for everyone, not just a select few.”

Comcast has been an industry leader in deploying and evolving network virtualization and DAA, which replaces physical elements of traditional networks with software- and cloud-based technologies that provide greater performance, increased reliability and the ability to upgrade more quickly and evolve networks without replacing physical equipment. This technology will be key to making multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds widely available as part of Comcast’s future, next-generation offerings.

