 

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 20:51  |  21   |   |   

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, include:

  • Cash dividend increased to $1.05/share compared to $0.99/share in 2019
  • Total Assets increased 6% to $521,099,000
  • Shareholders’ Equity increased 8% to $52,938,000
  • Total Deposits increased 3% to $450,844,000
  • Net Loans increased 4% to $399,733,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.09% compared to 1.08% in 2019
  • Return on Average Equity was 10.67% compared to 10.89% in 2019

Net income through September 30, 2020 was $4,106,000 or $2.68 per share, compared to $3,845,000 or $2.57 per share for the same period in 2019.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.72% of gross loans as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.84% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,223,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $3,986,000 or 1.03% of gross loans in 2019. Total deposits increased to $450,844,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $437,248,000 for the same period in 2019.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $1.05 per share year to date September 30, 2020, compared to $0.99 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results