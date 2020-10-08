Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, include:

Cash dividend increased to $1.05/share compared to $0.99/share in 2019

Total Assets increased 6% to $521,099,000

Shareholders’ Equity increased 8% to $52,938,000

Total Deposits increased 3% to $450,844,000

Net Loans increased 4% to $399,733,000

Return on Average Assets was 1.09% compared to 1.08% in 2019

Return on Average Equity was 10.67% compared to 10.89% in 2019

Net income through September 30, 2020 was $4,106,000 or $2.68 per share, compared to $3,845,000 or $2.57 per share for the same period in 2019.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.72% of gross loans as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.84% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,223,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $3,986,000 or 1.03% of gross loans in 2019. Total deposits increased to $450,844,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $437,248,000 for the same period in 2019.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $1.05 per share year to date September 30, 2020, compared to $0.99 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery.

