 

HQGE Applies for Change of Name and Trading Symbol in Preparation for Upcoming Releases by Big M Entertainment Pictures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 21:02  |  60   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it has applied for a change of its name and trading symbol to Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc, and is expecting to receive final approval of these changes from FINRA very soon.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “We believe the time has come to change the name and trading symbol of our company to more accurately reflect the focus and direction of our business, which is Big M Entertainment Pictures. Since our acquisition of our Big M Entertainment subsidiary and the merger of our companies, we have dedicated our efforts to enabling Big M Entertainment to evolve into a successful and profitable enterprise, and the progress made to date has far exceeded our expectations. We now have numerous projects in various stages of development, and we believe it is important to more clearly establish Big M Entertainment Pictures as our business and corporate identity.”

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit  https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgghttp://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO
9495875155
info@hqgeinc.com


HQ Global Education Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...