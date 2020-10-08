 

Company Profile for Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing.

Company:

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

400 Crossing Blvd.

 

 

Oakland, NJ 08807

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

908-947-3120

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.amneal.com

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

AMRX(NYSE)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Pharmaceutical

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

President & Co-CEO: Chirag Patel

 

 

Co-CEO: Chintu Patel

 

 

CFO: Tasos Konidaris

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Investor Relations

Phone:

 

908-947-3120

Email:

 

Invest@amneal.com

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Media Relations

Phone:

 

908-947-3120

Email:

 

MediaRelations@amneal.com

 

