DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert amends draft decision: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for the spectrum auction 2015 only rejected for the period 2016-2020 08.10.2020 / 21:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Independent expert amends draft decision: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for the spectrum auction 2015 only rejected for the period 2016-2020

In the arbitration proceeding between Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch regarding 1&1 Drillisch's contribution to costs for the frequency usage rights from the 2015 spectrum auction, the independent expert amended in today's preliminary decision his draft submitted on 27 May 2020.

A contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's costs for the spectrum auction 2015 was only rejected for the period 2016-2020. The expert opinion did not decide on any of the subsequent years. The independent expert stated Telefónica Deutschland is entitled from 2021 onwards to request respective reviews of a cost contribution on the basis of the expert opinion.

Telefonica Deutschland will analyse and comment the draft decision in detail. Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland is of the view that Price Reviews 2, 5 and 6 initiated by 1&1 Drillisch as well as the filing for arbitration with regards to the decision of Price Review 1 are unjustified.

More information:

Telefónica Deutschland

Investor Relations

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

D-80992 Munich

t +49 (0)89 2442-1010

f +49 (0)89 2442-2000

e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

