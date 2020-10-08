Playa Hotels & Resorts Cancún and Playa del Carmen Hotels Resume Operations Post Hurricane Delta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has resumed normal operations at its Yucatán resorts, including those managed by AMResorts, subsequent to Hurricane Delta.



“We are happy to report that none of our associates nor guests were harmed on the property, or during the evacuation process, and the eventual landfall of the storm only presented us with aesthetic landscaping repairs but with no identifiable structural damage at this time,” said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Playa Resorts Management.