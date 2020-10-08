 

Empire Industries Announces Creation and Funding of New R&D Subsidiary

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete an internal reorganization (the “Reorganization”) to create a new research and development subsidiary named Dynamic Structures Ltd. (“DSL”) and immediately fund the operation of DSL with the proceeds from a CDN$5 million private placement (the “Private Placement” and together with the Reorganization, the “Transactions”), subject to the consent of its senior secured lenders and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to close the Transactions as soon as possible, upon receipt of the necessary consents and approvals.

“Empire has invested over 600 person years into developing innovative ride technologies over the past five years and we wanted to create a company dedicated to continue this innovation,” stated Guy Nelson, CEO of Empire. “We have pivoted successfully to become a technology company with engineering expertise and unique technical knowledge that allows us to continue to be a leader in the ride business but also diversify our revenue streams beyond the ride business. This is what makes us global leaders in our areas of expertise and what makes our company so different. Empire’s right to repurchase the DSL shares being sold and the Investors’ right to exchange the DSL shares being purchased into Empire common shares are important features built into this financing because it positions Empire to be able to reacquire the DSL shares being sold today for an aggregate price as low as CDN$6.4 million and capped at a high of CDN$6.8 million after three years.”

Reorganization

Pursuant to the Reorganization Dynamic Attractions Ltd (“DAL”), Empire’s wholly owned ride manufacturing subsidiary, will transfer: (i) the employment of 31 highly skilled development engineers (the “R&D Employees”) to DSL; and (ii) certain intangible property consisting of all the knowledge and experience of the R&D Employees used in the engineering design business including all trade secrets, technical, scientific and other knowledge, skills and ideas (the “Know-How”), the Dynamic Structures website (the “Other Intangible Property”) and goodwill associated with the Know-How and Other Intangible Property valued at CDN$5 million.

