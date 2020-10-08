NXP Semiconductors Updates View of Third Quarter 2020 Performance and Sets Date to Review Detailed Financial Results

“Today, based on preliminary financial information, we are pleased to announce a significant improvement in our outlook for the third quarter of 2020. Relative to the mid-point of our guidance, we experienced material improvement in demand across all end markets, but particularly in the Automotive and Mobile end markets. Additionally, demand improved in both our direct and distribution channels. The business environment has improved at a faster than anticipated pace, driving a broad-based increase in revenue, which also enabled higher gross margin. Given the improved outlook, we increased operating expenses in relation to non-executive variable incentive compensation, which taken together, resulted in operating profit margin substantially above guidance,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

Preliminary Results:

Mid-Point Guidance 3Q 2020 Preliminary Results 3Q 2020 $ millions GAAP non-GAAP GAAP non-GAAP Revenue $ 2,000 $ 2,000 $ 2,267 $ 2,267 Q-Q 10 % 10 % 25 % 25 % Y-Y -12 % -12 % 0 % 0 % Gross profit $ 950 $ 980 $ 1,090 $ 1,135 Gross margin 47.5 % 49.0 % 48.1 % 50.1 % Operating expense $ (995 ) $ (535 ) $ (1,059 ) $ (550 ) Other income (expense) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ 1 $ 1 Operating income (loss) $ (47 ) $ 444 $ 32 $ 586 Operating margin -2.4 % 22.2 % 1.4 % 25.8 % Financial income (expense) $ (100 ) $ (98 ) $ (106 ) $ (100 )

Additional Information:



Non-GAAP Gross profit excludes Purchase Price Accounting effects (“PPA”), $(22) million; Stock Based Compensation, $(11) million; Restructuring and Other Incidentals, $(12) million; Non-GAAP Operating income excludes PPA effects, $(441) million; Stock Based Compensation, $(83) million; Merger related costs, $(1) million; Restructuring and Other Incidentals, $(29) million; Non-GAAP Financial Income (expense) excludes Other financial expense $(3) million; Foreign exchange loss $(3) million; Cash paid for income taxes related to on-going operations was $29 million. Items not related to on-going operations resulted in additional cash payments of $10 million; Non-controlling interest is expected to be approximately $(4) million.



The preliminary results above are unaudited, are based on management’s initial review of NXP’s operating results for the three-month period ended September 27, 2020 and are subject to revision based upon the quarter-end closing procedures and the completion of the financial statements for the three-month period ended September 27, 2020. Actual results may differ materially from these preliminary results because of the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that the company’s financial results are finalized. In addition, these preliminary unaudited results are not a comprehensive statement of the financial results for the quarter ended September 27, 2020, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and are not necessarily indicative of the results for any future period.

Earnings Conference Call Details

NXP is currently in its quiet period ahead of its third quarter 2020 earnings call, and will not host a call to provide additional commentary regarding this preannouncement.

The company will release the final financial results for the third quarter 2020 and its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to review the third quarter 2020 results in detail. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1 - 888 - 603 - 7644

Outside the U.S.: 1 - 484 - 747 - 6631

Participant Passcode: 6084337

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website https://investors.nxp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In managing NXP's business on a consolidated basis, management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In measuring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing our gross margin and operating margin and when assessing appropriate levels of research and development efforts. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s results of operations and the factors and trends affecting NXP’s business. We believe that they enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to operations, certain non-cash expenses and share-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in NXP's underlying performance. This information also enables investors to compare financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these and other similar items in NXP’s non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual. Reconciliations of the Preliminary Results 3Q 2020 non-GAAP measures to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided in the footnotes above entitled “Additional Information”. Please refer to the NXP Historic Financial Model file found on the Financial Information page of the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.nxp.com for additional information related to our rationale for using these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the impact of these measures on the presentation of NXP's operations.

In addition to providing financial information on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), NXP also provides the following selected financial measures on a non-GAAP basis: (i) Gross profit, (ii) Gross margin, (iii) Research and development, (iv) Selling, general and administrative, (v) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (vi) Other income, (vii) Operating income (loss), (viii) Operating margin, (ix) Financial Income (expense), (x) adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA, and (xi) free cash flow and free cash flow as a percent of Revenue. The non-GAAP information excludes the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets, the purchase accounting effect on inventory and property, plant and equipment, merger related costs (including integration costs), certain items related to divestitures, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, extinguishment of debt, and foreign exchange gains and losses

