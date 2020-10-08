 

Lattice to Highlight Need for Hardware Security and Dynamic Trust in End-to-End Supply Chain at Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:00  |  15   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the company will highlight the importance of securing electronic systems using NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) and protecting electronic components in today’s challenging and rapidly changing global supply chain. These topics will be explored in a Lattice presentation titled “End-to-End Supply Chain Protection with Dynamic Trust” to be delivered at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020.

To protect system firmware, security solutions need “dynamic trust”: resiliency against firmware attacks that leverage the real-time performance of parallel processing solutions like FPGAs to enable comprehensive firmware protection throughout a system’s lifecycle. The Lattice Sentry solutions stack helps developers quickly and easily implement PFR in their system designs by providing a combination of customizable embedded software, reference designs, IP, and development tools to accelerate design of systems compliant with NIST SP-800-193. The Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service extends the system protection provided by the Sentry stack by delivering factory-locked Lattice FPGAs protected against unauthorized access throughout the product’s lifecycle: from initial product assembly, shipping and transit, integration, and on through its entire operating life.

Topic: “End-to-End Supply Chain Protection with Dynamic Trust”
Where: Linley Fall Processor Conference 2020 (virtual event, registration required)
When: Oct. 22, 2020 in Session 5 beginning at 10:10 AM PDT.

“Supporting PFR-compliant system designs and establishing dynamic trust for system components can address a host of security concerns, including data theft, data corruption, Trojan or malware insertion, equipment hijacking, cloning, and design theft,” said Shyam Chandra, Business Development Manager, Lattice. “The Lattice Sentry solutions stack can significantly reduce the development time required to implement PFR, and our SupplyGuard service ensures that Lattice FPGAs are locked against unauthorized access from the moment they leave the factory.”

The Linley Fall Processor Conference is a six-day online event featuring technical presentations on processors and IP cores for AI, embedded, data center, automotive, IoT, hardware security, and communications applications.

For more information about the Lattice Sentry solutions stack, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about the Lattice SupplyGuard service, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA Wins 2020 Electronics Industry Award
21.09.20
Lattice Added to the PHLX Semiconductor IndexSM (SOXSM)
16.09.20
Lattice Extends Industry-leading Security and System Control to Automotive Applications
15.09.20
Lattice to Deliver Keynote Address at Prestigious FPGA-Conference Europe
10.09.20
Lattice to Host Live Webinar ‘End-to-End Supply Chain Protection With Dynamic Trust’
09.09.20
Lattice Shrinks Design Footprint and Cost, Boosts Reliability in Embedded Systems with Single Wire Aggregation IP Solution

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.07.20
5
Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust