 

Public Storage to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

08.10.2020, 22:04  |  22   |   |   

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results.

   

Live conference call

 

   

Domestic dial-in number:

(866) 406-5408

   

International dial-in number:

(973) 582-2770

   

Conference ID number:

7738909

   

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

   

 

   

Conference call replay

 

   

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 585-8367

   

International dial-in number:

(404) 537-3406

   

Conference ID number:

7738909

   

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

   

Date accessible through:

November 19, 2020

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

