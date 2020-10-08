Public Storage to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results.

Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408

International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770

Conference ID number: 7738909

Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367

International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID number: 7738909

Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through: November 19, 2020

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

