 

Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

  • What: Date of Tesla Q3 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
  • When: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Q3 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com  
  • Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

