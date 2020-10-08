 

Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the close of the market on November 2, 2020.  

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EST (UTC-05:00) on November 2, 2020.

To access the conference call, dial (844) 402-0879 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (478) 219-0767 for international callers, conference ID# 7783078. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com. An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID# 7783078. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.

About Mimecast
Mimecast was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074


