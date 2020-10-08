 

Varonis Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 26, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13708857. A replay of this conference call will be available through November 2, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13708857. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://ir.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website.
  
Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
pr@varonis.com

