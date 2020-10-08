 

Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

08.10.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its third quarter 2020 results after the financial markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:
 Date: November 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 8072078
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mp7mdi2q

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring, and optional automated insulin delivery technology. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

