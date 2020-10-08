Ring Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Its Delaware Basin Acreage

Ring management stated that the buyer has requested an extension to October 29, 2020, and, as a show of good faith, has wired the Company an additional non-refundable $1 million. The Company went on to say that the on-going conversations with the buyer and the additional wired funds has continued to provide management with a heightened level of confidence that the transaction will close by the end of the month, however management has made it clear there will be no further extensions.

As stated previously, the proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the outstanding balance on the Company’s senior credit facility.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

