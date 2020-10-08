Five9 to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2020 following the close of market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID 1480240) by dialing 800-437-2398 or 720-452-9102 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 1480240.