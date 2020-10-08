 

Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the third quarter of 2020.

Operating

As of September 30, 2020, Terreno Realty Corporation owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet and 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation had one property under redevelopment that upon completion will contain approximately 234,000 square feet:

  • The operating portfolio, excluding one property under redevelopment, was 97.3% leased at September 30, 2020 to 476 tenants as compared to 96.0% at June 30, 2020 and 97.2% at September 30, 2019;
  • The same-store portfolio of approximately 12.0 million square feet was 98.5% leased at September 30, 2020 as compared to 96.5% at June 30, 2020 and 98.1% at September 30, 2019. The increase in occupancy as compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by the commencement of a 192,000 square foot lease at the Company’s 130 Interstate property;
  • The improved land portfolio of 22 parcels totaling approximately 85.0 acres was 98.5% leased at September 30, 2020 as compared to 98.5% at June 30, 2020 and 93.2% at September 30, 2019;
  • Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 0.9 million square feet commencing during the third quarter increased approximately 20.3% with a tenant retention ratio of 59.6%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling 2.0 million square feet commencing during the nine months ending September 30, 2020 increased approximately 25.2% with a tenant retention ratio of 54.9%;
  • Executed a lease for 192,000 square feet with a wholesale distributor of home furnishings and housewares at the Company’s 130 Interstate property in South Brunswick, New Jersey. The lease commenced September 1, 2020 and will expire October 31, 2030. Executed a full-building lease for 211,000 square feet with a leading e-commerce firm at the Company’s Belleville property in Kearny, New Jersey. The lease commenced July 9, 2020 and will expire July 31, 2030; and
  • Executed a full-building lease with a provider of retail supply chain, warehousing and final-mile delivery, stabilizing a 220,000 square foot redevelopment property in Seattle, Washington. The total investment cost was approximately $33.9 million with an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.0%.

Investment

Seite 1 von 4
Terreno Realty Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results