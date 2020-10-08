Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity
Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the third quarter of 2020.
Operating
As of September 30, 2020, Terreno Realty Corporation owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet and 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation had one property under redevelopment that upon completion will contain approximately 234,000 square feet:
- The operating portfolio, excluding one property under redevelopment, was 97.3% leased at September 30, 2020 to 476 tenants as compared to 96.0% at June 30, 2020 and 97.2% at September 30, 2019;
- The same-store portfolio of approximately 12.0 million square feet was 98.5% leased at September 30, 2020 as compared to 96.5% at June 30, 2020 and 98.1% at September 30, 2019. The increase in occupancy as compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by the commencement of a 192,000 square foot lease at the Company’s 130 Interstate property;
- The improved land portfolio of 22 parcels totaling approximately 85.0 acres was 98.5% leased at September 30, 2020 as compared to 98.5% at June 30, 2020 and 93.2% at September 30, 2019;
- Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 0.9 million square feet commencing during the third quarter increased approximately 20.3% with a tenant retention ratio of 59.6%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling 2.0 million square feet commencing during the nine months ending September 30, 2020 increased approximately 25.2% with a tenant retention ratio of 54.9%;
- Executed a lease for 192,000 square feet with a wholesale distributor of home furnishings and housewares at the Company’s 130 Interstate property in South Brunswick, New Jersey. The lease commenced September 1, 2020 and will expire October 31, 2030. Executed a full-building lease for 211,000 square feet with a leading e-commerce firm at the Company’s Belleville property in Kearny, New Jersey. The lease commenced July 9, 2020 and will expire July 31, 2030; and
- Executed a full-building lease with a provider of retail supply chain, warehousing and final-mile delivery, stabilizing a 220,000 square foot redevelopment property in Seattle, Washington. The total investment cost was approximately $33.9 million with an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.0%.
Investment
