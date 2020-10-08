NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on November 5, 2020

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), the global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results will be released Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST.

Fiscal 2021 Q2 Earnings Call

November 5, 2020

2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST

Dial in:

Domestic: (866) 538-3137 | International: (929) 517-9556

Conference ID: 2059444

Live webcast: Investor.NortonLifeLock.com (replay will be posted after the conference call)