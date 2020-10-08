 

CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a product briefing for investors during its Fal.Con 2020 user conference. During the session, George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer, will discuss the market opportunity for cloud workload protection and provide an overview of CrowdStrike’s cloud workload protection capabilities.

CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing – Cloud Workloads

Virtual

Thursday, October 15, 2020

1:00 p.m. PDT

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

