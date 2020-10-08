Avaya Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Delta
Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing customers in areas potentially impacted by Hurricane Delta with the following offers to help maintain open lines of communication with all of their stakeholders.
- To help teams stay connected, organizations can have a free 60-day trial to Avaya Spaces, the company’s cloud-based meeting and collaboration app.
- To help keep businesses up and running, Avaya is offering 90-day complimentary remote access licenses for its Contact Center and Unified Communications solutions, available across Avaya’s platforms.
- To support business continuity, Avaya is providing short-term, pay-as-you-go offers for CPaaS cloud-based IVR and mass notifications.
To access these offers, and additional resources to assist during this crisis, please visit the following web page: https://news.avaya.com/business-recovery
Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes.
