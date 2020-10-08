 

Marchex and Edenbrook Capital Announce Results of Tender Offer for up to 10 Million Shares of Class B Common Stock of Marchex

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:05  |  31   |   |   

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, announced today the results of joint and equal tender offer with Edenbrook Capital, LLC of up to 10 million shares of Marchex’s Class B common stock (the “Shares”) at $2.15 per share and conditioned on a minimum of 3 million shares being properly tendered (the “Offer”), which expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 7, 2020.

Based on the count by Equiniti Trust Company, the depositary and paying agent for the Offer (the “Depositary and Paying Agent”), a total of 10,552,160 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at $2.15 per share, including 86,461 shares that were tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery.

Due to the tender offer being oversubscribed, Marchex and Edenbrook Capital will accept for payment a total of 10 million shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at $2.15 per share, for a total purchase price of approximately $21.5 million in the aggregate. Of the shares to be accepted for payment, Marchex severally, and not jointly, will accept for payment a total of 5 million shares for a total purchase price of approximately $10.8 million, and Edenbrook Capital severally, and not jointly, will accept for payment a total of 5 million shares for a total purchase price of approximately $10.8 million. Based upon the count of shares tendered and shares accepted for payment, the proration factor for the tender offer was approximately 95%. The shares to be accepted for payment by Marchex and Edenbrook Capital represent in the aggregate approximately 25% of Marchex’s Class B common stock issued and outstanding prior to consummation of the Offer.

The Depositary and Paying Agent will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase by Marchex or Edenbrook Capital. To the extent shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery are not delivered within the prescribed settlement period, the proration factor may differ from the percentage shown above. After giving effect to the purchase of the shares to be accepted for payment, Marchex will have approximately 34.9 million shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

Equiniti (US) Services LLC acted as information agent for the Offer. Any questions regarding the Offer may be directed to the information agent toll free at (833) 503-4130 or via email at marchexinfo@equiniti.com.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL, ANY SECURITIES. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.

Forward-Looking Statements

Seite 1 von 2
Marchex (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Marchex Announces Increase in Purchase Price to $2.15 Per Share in the Joint Tender Offer with Edenbrook Capital for Up to 10 million Shares of Marchex’s Class B Common Stock