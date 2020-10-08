WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its third quarter earnings at the end of business Thursday, October 22, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Friday, October 23, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID #2765028.



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on October 23, 2020 until November 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID # 2765028.