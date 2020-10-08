 

Nasdaq September 2020 Volumes, 3Q20 Estimated Revenue Capture, Listings and Index Statistics

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for September 2020, as well as quarterly volumes, estimated revenue capture, number of listings and index statistics for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 on its investor relations website.

A data sheet with these statistics is available at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, order backlog, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital return initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Media Relations: Contact Investor Relations:
Allan Schoenberg +1.212.231.5534 Ed Ditmire, CFA +1.212.401.8737
Allan.Schoenberg@Nasdaq.com  Ed.Ditmire@Nasdaq.com 

NDAQF                


