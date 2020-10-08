Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing October 9, 2020

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) announced that, commencing October 9, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 130,000,000 units completed on August 21, 2020 and the units sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option of 16,703,345 units completed on August 26, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “BFT” and “BFT WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BFT.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

