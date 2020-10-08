Krystal Biotech to Present Pre-clinical Data Highlighting KB301 for Aesthetic Indications at the ASDS 2020 Virtual Meeting

The preclinical program evaluated KB301’s ability to transduce clinically relevant skin cells, to express and secrete mature human COL3 in vitro, as well as to confirm proper tissue localization of the transgene without toxicity or systemic vector distribution in vivo.

Krystal Biotech , Inc. (Nasdaq:KRYS) today announced the presentation of positive preclinical data supporting the ongoing development of KB301, an innovative, investigational therapy designed to reverse the decline of collagen in aging skin. The data will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2020 Virtual Meeting to be held October 9-11, 2020.

Key findings from the poster presentation titled In Vitro and In Vivo Pharmacology of KB301, an HSV-1-Based Gene Therapy, for the Treatment of Superficial Skin Depressions include:

In vitro, KB301 readily transduced primary aged male and female human dermal fibroblasts (HDFs) and induced full-length COL3 expression, proper maturation, and subsequent secretion.

In vivo, successful vector transduction and subsequent COL3 expression was observed in a dose-dependent manner at both the transcript and protein levels in young and aged immunocompetent mice. COL3 was found to be properly localized to the mouse dermis.

High concentrations of KB301 were non-cytotoxic to the cells in vitro, supporting safety of the vector. In vivo, no vector was detected in blood or other tested tissues, showing that KB301 was retained in the treated area of the skin.

The above data presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at http://ir.krystalbio.com/select-scientific-publications.

About collagen type III and KB301

The skin is composed of collagen-rich connective tissue composed primarily of types I and III collagen fibrils. Age-related changes in skin are largely due to aberrant collagen homeostasis, caused both by intrinsic (e.g., passage of time, genetics) and extrinsic (e.g., chronic light exposure, pollution) factors, which leads to progressive loss of dermal collagen. KB301 is an investigational therapy designed to restore collagen homeostasis locally via directed expression of full-length human type III collagen gene (COL3A1), thereby reconstructing an optimal physiologic environment in the skin to treat wrinkles and other superficial skin defects. KB301 is manufactured in-house at Krystal’s fully functional GMP ANCORIS facility, located near corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh. If ultimately successful, KB301 and any additional aesthetic programs will be developed through our wholly-owned subsidiary Jeune, Inc.