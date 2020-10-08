 

Krystal Biotech to Present Pre-clinical Data Highlighting KB301 for Aesthetic Indications at the ASDS 2020 Virtual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:10  |  25   |   |   

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:KRYS) today announced the presentation of positive preclinical data supporting the ongoing development of KB301, an innovative, investigational therapy designed to reverse the decline of collagen in aging skin. The data will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2020 Virtual Meeting to be held October 9-11, 2020.

The preclinical program evaluated KB301’s ability to transduce clinically relevant skin cells, to express and secrete mature human COL3 in vitro, as well as to confirm proper tissue localization of the transgene without toxicity or systemic vector distribution in vivo.

Key findings from the poster presentation titled In Vitro and In Vivo Pharmacology of KB301, an HSV-1-Based Gene Therapy, for the Treatment of Superficial Skin Depressions include:

  • In vitro, KB301 readily transduced primary aged male and female human dermal fibroblasts (HDFs) and induced full-length COL3 expression, proper maturation, and subsequent secretion.
  • In vivo, successful vector transduction and subsequent COL3 expression was observed in a dose-dependent manner at both the transcript and protein levels in young and aged immunocompetent mice. COL3 was found to be properly localized to the mouse dermis.
  • High concentrations of KB301 were non-cytotoxic to the cells in vitro, supporting safety of the vector. In vivo, no vector was detected in blood or other tested tissues, showing that KB301 was retained in the treated area of the skin.

The above data presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at http://ir.krystalbio.com/select-scientific-publications.

About collagen type III and KB301

The skin is composed of collagen-rich connective tissue composed primarily of types I and III collagen fibrils. Age-related changes in skin are largely due to aberrant collagen homeostasis, caused both by intrinsic (e.g., passage of time, genetics) and extrinsic (e.g., chronic light exposure, pollution) factors, which leads to progressive loss of dermal collagen. KB301 is an investigational therapy designed to restore collagen homeostasis locally via directed expression of full-length human type III collagen gene (COL3A1), thereby reconstructing an optimal physiologic environment in the skin to treat wrinkles and other superficial skin defects. KB301 is manufactured in-house at Krystal’s fully functional GMP ANCORIS facility, located near corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh. If ultimately successful, KB301 and any additional aesthetic programs will be developed through our wholly-owned subsidiary Jeune, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3
Krystal Biotech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
09.09.20
Krystal Biotech to Present at HC Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conferences