Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

“On the twenty-third anniversary of our initial public offering, the publication of our inaugural corporate responsibility report demonstrates our continued commitment to driving long-term value for our stakeholders in the tradition of our founders,” said David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “At Annaly, our focus on ESG considerations is shared across all of our businesses and is incorporated in our corporate strategy and investment processes. We believe this lens, coupled with our diversified platform, capital and expertise, supports long-term performance.”

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today the publication of its inaugural corporate responsibility report for the year 2019, titled Principled Investments . The report reflects Annaly’s leadership across environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and outlines goals and commitments for the Company’s five key ESG areas.

“Support for Annaly’s Corporate Responsibility and ESG initiatives comes from all levels of the Company, including Annaly’s Board of Directors and Executive Management team,” said Tanya Rakpraja, Annaly’s Head of Corporate Responsibility & Government Relations. “Annaly has a long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility, industry-leading corporate governance practices and a culture that develops talent and champions diversity. We are continuously enhancing these practices and welcome feedback on our endeavors.”

Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights

Annaly actively integrates ESG considerations into its overall strategy through five key areas: corporate governance, human capital, responsible investments, risk management and the environment. To further illustrate this integration, we also began reporting supplemental disclosures under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) standards and the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) standards frameworks.

Highlights and achievements from the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Corporate Governance: The Company separated the positions of CEO and Independent Chair of the Board in 2019 and completed its management internalization transaction in June 2020.

To learn more about Annaly’s corporate responsibility initiatives and to view the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit www.annaly.com/our-responsibility.