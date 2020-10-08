 

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today the publication of its inaugural corporate responsibility report for the year 2019, titled Principled Investments. The report reflects Annaly’s leadership across environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and outlines goals and commitments for the Company’s five key ESG areas.

“On the twenty-third anniversary of our initial public offering, the publication of our inaugural corporate responsibility report demonstrates our continued commitment to driving long-term value for our stakeholders in the tradition of our founders,” said David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “At Annaly, our focus on ESG considerations is shared across all of our businesses and is incorporated in our corporate strategy and investment processes. We believe this lens, coupled with our diversified platform, capital and expertise, supports long-term performance.”

“Support for Annaly’s Corporate Responsibility and ESG initiatives comes from all levels of the Company, including Annaly’s Board of Directors and Executive Management team,” said Tanya Rakpraja, Annaly’s Head of Corporate Responsibility & Government Relations. “Annaly has a long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility, industry-leading corporate governance practices and a culture that develops talent and champions diversity. We are continuously enhancing these practices and welcome feedback on our endeavors.”

Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights

Annaly actively integrates ESG considerations into its overall strategy through five key areas: corporate governance, human capital, responsible investments, risk management and the environment. To further illustrate this integration, we also began reporting supplemental disclosures under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) standards and the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) standards frameworks.

Highlights and achievements from the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

  • Corporate Governance: The Company separated the positions of CEO and Independent Chair of the Board in 2019 and completed its management internalization transaction in June 2020.
  • Human Capital: The Company’s total turnover in 2019 was 7%, well below the financial services average of 28%; 57% of 2019 hires identify as female while 43% identify as racially diverse.
  • Responsible Investments: As of December 31, 2019, Annaly financed nearly $125 billion in residential housing investments supporting nearly 900,000 homes. Additionally, Annaly has made $285 million in direct investments to support community development and economic opportunity.
  • Risk Management: The Company’s extensive business-continuity planning and infrastructure investments ensured a successful COVID-19 response, as demonstrated by the seamless transition to 100% remote work ahead of New York’s mandate and prudent management of the portfolio through the volatility in March 2020.
  • Environment: In 2019, the Company tracked and measured Scope 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions at its headquarters and reported a 5% decrease in GHG emissions intensity year-over-year.

To learn more about Annaly’s corporate responsibility initiatives and to view the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit www.annaly.com/our-responsibility.

Seite 1 von 3
Annaly Capital Management Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
3 starke Dividendenaktien, die ein Kauf sein könnten
10.09.20
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.04.20
75
Annaly Capital Management - derzeit etwa 15% Div-Rendite