 

The Cheesecake Factory to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 29, 2020

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced it will release third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through November 28, 2020.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

