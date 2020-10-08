Entegris to Report Results for Third Quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial +1 323-289-6576 or 800-437-2398, referencing confirmation code 2871729. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 2871729. The call-in audio replay will be available from 12:00pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 Eastern Time (US & Canada) through 12:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 Eastern Time (US & Canada).

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

