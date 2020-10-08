 

VICI Properties Inc. Board of Directors Receives Top Rankings in James Drury Partners Corporate Governance Report

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced its Board of Directors has been ranked second among America’s 669 largest corporations by revenue and market capitalization for overall governance capacity in an independent study of America’s largest companies conducted by global board advisory firm James Drury Partners. VICI’s Board of Directors also ranked first amongst companies included in the Financials Industry Sector.

The seventh edition of James Drury Partners’ governance report, “The Weight of America’s Boards – Ranking America’s Largest Corporations by the Governance Capacity of Their Boards,” measures combined business acumen and experience of board members across America’s 500 largest companies by revenue, and 500 most valuable corporations by market capitalization, comprising a total of 669 U.S.-based boards and 6,358 directors.

As disclosed in the report, “Our methodology measures a board’s ‘capacity to govern well,’ based upon the ‘weight’ of the combined business acumen present in the boardroom…Accordingly, boards that are gifted to have a consortium of highly respected and accomplished directors – in terms of business acumen– can be differentiated from those that do not.”

“We’re extremely proud to see our Board of Directors recognized for their outstanding corporate governance capacity amongst America’s largest corporations,” said James Abrahamson, Chair of the Board of Directors of VICI Properties. “We believe the diversity and experience of our Board significantly benefits shareholders as we strive to create long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

The Top 10 Corporations with Highest Average Director Governance Capacity among the 669 Largest Corporations in America are as follows:

Highest Average Director Weight

 

ADW
Rank

 

Company

 

ADW

# of
Directors*

 

Industry

 

Revenue
Rank

 

Revenue
($B)

 

Market Cap
Rank

 

Market Cap
($B)

 

1

 

Procter & Gamble

 

8.91

11

 

Consumer Goods

 

43

 

$67.1

 

12

 

$289.7

 

2

 

VICI Properties

 

8.83

6

 

Financials

 

647

 

0.9

 

483

 

10.1

 

3

 

Vulcan Materials

 

8.78

9

 

Basic Materials

 

516

 

4.5

 

309

 

17.8

 

4

 

ExxonMobil

 

8.67

9

 

Oil & Gas

 

2

 

275.5

 

11

 

326.1

 

5

 

Anadarko Petroleum

 

8.64

11

 

Oil & Gas

 

229

 

13.0

 

172

 

36.7

 

6

 

Cabot Oil & Gas

 

8.63

8

 

Oil & Gas

 

602

 

2.3

 

502

 

9.5

 

7

 

Kohl’s

 

8.60

7

 

Consumer Services

 

146

 

20.1

 

528

 

8.0

 

8

 

Chemours

 

8.50

8

 

Basic Materials

 

431

 

6.3

 

606

 

3.2

 

9

 

KLA

 

8.40

10

 

Industrials

 

521

 

4.4

 

281

 

20.3

 

10

 

Walgreens Boots

 

8.20

10

 

Consumer Services

 

17

 

136.4

 

112

 

50.5

 

* Excludes company’s active CEO (all charts/tables)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bold indicates repeats from the prior report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: James Drury Partners

The full text of the report is available at jdrurypartners.com/news/the-weight-of-americas-boards-2020-edition.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 30 gaming facilities comprising over 50 million square feet and features approximately 20,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

