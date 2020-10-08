Model N Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results

“I’m pleased to share that our preliminary fourth quarter results exceeded all revenue and profitability measures in our guidance, and I look forward to discussing the details on our upcoming earnings call on November 10th,” said Jason Blessing, Model N’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Model N team continues to execute strongly. Our sales strategy targeting new logos, customer base expansions, and SaaS transitions continues to deliver strong results. I’m particularly pleased with the strength in new logos and SaaS transitions. The outlook for our business continues to be strong even during this unusual time.”

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech companies, today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 and the transition of its CFO.

“After the completion of our fiscal year, our CFO, David Barter, decided to accept a new opportunity,” said Jason Blessing. “He will be joining C3.ai, and while he will be sorely missed at Model N, we wish him much success. At Model N, David built a strong team and contributed to the development of our long-term growth plans. David will continue to support the Model N team in an advisory capacity through our earnings release on November 10th to ensure a smooth transition. We have begun a search for David’s replacement and appreciate David’s continued support and engagement during the transition period.”

“The Model N family is incredibly special to me. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being Model N’s CFO and the experience has been very fulfilling and rewarding,” said David Barter. “Model N’s growth and profitability has come a long way in the last 4 years and the outlook over the next 4 years is encouraging as customers complete their transition to Revenue Cloud and our sales strategy continues to add new logos and expand relationships. I will sincerely miss working with Jason and the team each day, and I’ll be cheering for Model N from the sidelines.”

Model N plans to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.

