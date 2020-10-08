 

Model N Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:15  |  44   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech companies, today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 and the transition of its CFO.

“I’m pleased to share that our preliminary fourth quarter results exceeded all revenue and profitability measures in our guidance, and I look forward to discussing the details on our upcoming earnings call on November 10th,” said Jason Blessing, Model N’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Model N team continues to execute strongly. Our sales strategy targeting new logos, customer base expansions, and SaaS transitions continues to deliver strong results. I’m particularly pleased with the strength in new logos and SaaS transitions. The outlook for our business continues to be strong even during this unusual time.”

“After the completion of our fiscal year, our CFO, David Barter, decided to accept a new opportunity,” said Jason Blessing. “He will be joining C3.ai, and while he will be sorely missed at Model N, we wish him much success. At Model N, David built a strong team and contributed to the development of our long-term growth plans. David will continue to support the Model N team in an advisory capacity through our earnings release on November 10th to ensure a smooth transition. We have begun a search for David’s replacement and appreciate David’s continued support and engagement during the transition period.”

“The Model N family is incredibly special to me. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being Model N’s CFO and the experience has been very fulfilling and rewarding,” said David Barter. “Model N’s growth and profitability has come a long way in the last 4 years and the outlook over the next 4 years is encouraging as customers complete their transition to Revenue Cloud and our sales strategy continues to add new logos and expand relationships. I will sincerely miss working with Jason and the team each day, and I’ll be cheering for Model N from the sidelines.”

Model N plans to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 24, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13711433.

Seite 1 von 3
Model N Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
AVX Corporation Deploys Model N High Tech Revenue Cloud Worldwide