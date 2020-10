Paramount Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020 through November 5, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13711586.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.paramount-group.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

