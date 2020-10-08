Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

Global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the Herbalife Nutrition senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

The dial-in number for this conference call for domestic callers is (833) 962-1459, and (956) 394-3596 for international callers (Conference ID 9991856). Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com.