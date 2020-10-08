 

Alpine Banks of Colorado Increases Common Shareholder Dividend

Glenwood Springs, Colo., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $18.00 per Class A and Class B common share will be paid on October 26, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2020.  This dividend is an increase of $2.00 per share, or 12.5% from the previous quarter.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is an employee-owned organization with $4.7 billion in assets--founded in 1973 and headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 150,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Alpine Banks of Colorado trades Class B Nonvoting Common Stock under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX Best Market.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank. 

CONTACT: Eric Gardey
Alpine Banks of Colorado
(970) 384-3257
ericgardey@alpinebank.com

