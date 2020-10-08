DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG Sets Price Range for its IPO
Compleo Charging Solutions AG Sets Price Range for Its IPO
- Price range for the Offering set between EUR 44.00 to EUR 59.00 per share
- Offering of 900,000 New Shares from a capital increase resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 46 mn (assuming placement of all new shares at the mid-point of the price range) to finance the Company's growth strategy
- Compleo intends to use the net proceeds for the strategic goals of growth through expansion in the EU, technology leadership through research and development and product capacity expansion
- After successful listing of all 3,423,480 Existing Shares including the New Shares from capital increase the Company's market capitalization is expected to be in the range of EUR 151 mn and EUR 202 mn
- Bookbuilding (opening of order book) and offer period expected to commence on October 9, 2020 and expected to end on October 19, 2020
- First day of trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected to be October 21, 2020
Dortmund, October 8, 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company" or "Compleo"), a leading German pure-play provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), sets the price range for its planned initial public offering (the "Offering") at EUR 44.00 to EUR 59.00 per share. The bookbuilding (opening of order book) and offer period are expected to commence on October 9, 2020 and are expected to end on October 19, 2020. The final offer price and exact number of shares to be placed will be determined based on the bookbuilding process and are expected to be published on October 19, 2020.
