Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on GCI Liberty, Inc.’s third quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A session, management will be accepting questions regarding GCI Liberty, Inc., Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host the conference call on Thursday, November 5th, at 11:15 a.m. (E.S.T.). During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 458-4121 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 9390868, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.