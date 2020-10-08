 

DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

08.10.2020 / 22:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

08.10.2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Pre-stabilization Period Announcement

Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 173 5741811) hereby gives notice, that the Stabilisation Manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).
 

The securities:  
Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: 1,440,000
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A2QDNX9
Offer price: EUR 44.00 to 59.00
Other offer terms: N/A
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation Manager(s): COMMERZBANK AG
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 21.10.2020
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 19.11.2020
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 216,000 no-par value shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
