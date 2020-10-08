Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

08.10.2020

Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Pre-stabilization Period Announcement



Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 173 5741811) hereby gives notice, that the Stabilisation Manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).



The securities: Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: 1,440,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A2QDNX9 Offer price: EUR 44.00 to 59.00 Other offer terms: N/A Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager(s): COMMERZBANK AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: 21.10.2020 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 19.11.2020 Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 216,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra