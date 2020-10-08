GCI Liberty Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

GCI Liberty, Inc.’s (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 5th at 11:15 a.m. (E.S.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding GCI Liberty, Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward-looking matters.

Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 458-4121 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 9390868, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.