Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qurate Retail, Inc.’s (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 5th, at 8:30 a.m. (E.S.T.). After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 4th, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting third quarter of 2020 results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Qurate Retail. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 458-4121 or (323) 794-2093, passcode 2199315, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.