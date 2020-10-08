 

Veritone Appoints New Chief Financial Officer in Planned Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced that as part of a planned transition its Board of Directors has appointed Michael L. Zemetra as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective today.

“As our aiWARE business accelerates, we are very pleased to add an industry veteran like Mike to the Veritone leadership team,” Veritone Chairman and CEO Chad Steelberg said. “Mike’s extensive experience in growing and driving performance in SaaS and digital media companies, his deep financial acumen, and his exceptional leadership capabilities will be great assets to Veritone as we continue our quest to build the world’s leading AI solutions company.”

Zemetra added, “I am excited to join the Veritone team to help lead and scale through its next evolution, with intense focus on customer-driven growth and expanded service offerings across a virtually unlimited market for AI and Veritone’s SaaS offerings. I look forward to speaking with investors on Veritone’s third quarter conference call on November 9th.”

Zemetra succeeds Peter F. Collins, who will continue to serve in an advisory capacity during a transition period. Collins and Zemetra will work closely with the Company’s management team and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

“Pete has been instrumental in helping to build Veritone from a start-up company to a leader in artificial intelligence,” said Steelberg. “He helped to lead Veritone through our successful IPO in May 2017, and his deep experience in business, accounting and finance has been invaluable to us as we implemented policies and processes, acquired and integrated three companies and scaled our business by nearly 500% during his tenure. I want to thank Pete for all of his many contributions to Veritone over the past four years - we wish him all the best in the future.”

About Michael Zemetra

Zemetra brings to Veritone 25 years of financial and operational experience in building, managing and scaling global organizations, systems and operations for SaaS, technology, and digital media companies. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX), a global digital media company that operates a platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content, since April 2018. Prior to that, he held senior financial leadership positions with a number of publicly-traded SaaS, technology and digital media companies, including J2 Global, Global Eagle Entertainment and Demand Media (now Leaf Group). Zemetra began his career in the technology and entertainment groups of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advised large content and media companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and LucasFilm. Zemetra holds a Masters in Accounting from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in Business-Economics from the University of California, Riverside, and earned his CPA from the State of California.

