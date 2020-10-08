 

Veritone to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call on November 9th

08.10.2020, 22:35  |  21   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced the details of its third quarter 2020 results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2020, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.

  • Domestic call number: 844-750-4897
  • International call number: 412-317-5293
  • Call ID: 10148666

* Callers who pre-register will be emailed, upon registering and again on the day of the call, a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Veritone will participate in the following virtual conferences:

  • JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology Forum, November 10,2020
  • Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 11-12, 2020
  • Roth Technology Virtual Conference, November 11-12, 2020
  • Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 17, 2020
  • Northland Capital Markets IoT, Al and Safety Conference, December 7, 2020
  • Roth Deer Valley Consumer Conference, December 9-11, 2020

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading global software and solutions provider at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE, the world’s first operating system for AI, democratizes AI as well as orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Veritone is helping to solve systemic and intractable problems in multiple sectors, including energy, media & entertainment, government, legal & compliance and public health & safety. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit veritone.com.

