 

Frontdoor, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced it will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Rex Tibbens and Chief Financial Officer Brian Turcotte as they discuss the company’s operational performance and financial results for third-quarter 2020 and respond to questions from the investment community. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 1-844-750-4895 (or international participants, 1-412-317-5291). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast which will include a slide presentation highlighting the company’s results. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit https://investors.frontdoorhome.com.

The call will be available for replay for approximately 60 days. To access the replay of this call, please call 1-877-344-7529 and enter conference ID 10148657 (international participants: 1-412-317-0088, conference ID 10148657). To view a replay of the webcast, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s flexible home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit http://www.frontdoorhome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

