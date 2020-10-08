MEDICREA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Sales

The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 – ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market –MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes sales for the third quarter of 2020.

YTD

September

2019

YTD

September

2020

Variation

USA Rest of the world Total Sales Including Q3 13.7 10.6 24.3 8.2 12.6 8.7 21.3 8.1 -8% -18% -12% -2%

Sales for the third quarter amounted to €8.1 million, a slight decrease of 2% compared to Q3 2019. U.S. sales grew by 4% in dollar volume over the quarter and revenue in France increased by 11% compared to the same quarter last year, boosted by the resumption of spine surgeries following the lifting of containment measures. However, the Group's overall performance is negatively impacted by the decline in export sales outside of subsidiaries, where distributors are being hit hard, depending on their location, by sharp declines in activity due to the effects of the health crisis and the measures taken to deal with it.

Cumulative sales at the end of September 2020 reached €21.3 million, down 12% compared to the same period in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of many surgeries.

UNiD ASI, the strategic activity of preoperative surgical planning and patient-specific implant design, is once again growing significantly, with a monthly record of 234 personalized surgeries reached in September 2020, driven by the United States where the number of UNiD surgeries increased by +49% in September, +31% in the third quarter and +23% year-to-date at the end of September.

« The strong growth of UNiD personalized surgeries in a general context of declining sales and reduction in the number of procedures since March due to the global health crisis we are going through, demonstrates the relevance of the solution and the technological platform we have developed for surgeons and patients. The upcoming integration of MEDICREA within the MEDTRONIC Group will enable the technology to be deployed on a very large scale, making it a global standard in spinal surgery, offering a solution that integrates MEDICREA's Artificial Intelligence-driven surgical planning and patient-specific implants with MEDTRONIC's robotic assisted surgery » commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

As a reminder, on October 1st, the French Markets Authority (AMF) announced that the tender offer for the shares of MEDICREA by MEDTRONIC would be opened from October 2nd, 2020 to November 5th, 2020.

Next publication: 2020 Third Quarter results: November 19th, 2020 after market

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 35 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

MEDICREA is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

EnterNext PEA PME 150 Index

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA is traded on

OTCQX Best Market

Ticker: MRNTF

