 

MEDICREA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 22:34  |  21   |   |   

The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 – ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market –MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes sales for the third quarter of 2020.

(€ millions)

YTD
September
2019

YTD
September
2020

Variation

USA

Rest of the world

Total Sales

Including Q3

13.7

10.6

24.3

8.2

12.6

8.7

21.3

8.1

-8%

-18%

-12%

-2%

Sales for the third quarter amounted to €8.1 million, a slight decrease of 2% compared to Q3 2019. U.S. sales grew by 4% in dollar volume over the quarter and revenue in France increased by 11% compared to the same quarter last year, boosted by the resumption of spine surgeries following the lifting of containment measures. However, the Group's overall performance is negatively impacted by the decline in export sales outside of subsidiaries, where distributors are being hit hard, depending on their location, by sharp declines in activity due to the effects of the health crisis and the measures taken to deal with it.

Cumulative sales at the end of September 2020 reached €21.3 million, down 12% compared to the same period in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of many surgeries.

UNiD ASI, the strategic activity of preoperative surgical planning and patient-specific implant design, is once again growing significantly, with a monthly record of 234 personalized surgeries reached in September 2020, driven by the United States where the number of UNiD surgeries increased by +49% in September, +31% in the third quarter and +23% year-to-date at the end of September.

« The strong growth of UNiD personalized surgeries in a general context of declining sales and reduction in the number of procedures since March due to the global health crisis we are going through, demonstrates the relevance of the solution and the technological platform we have developed for surgeons and patients. The upcoming integration of MEDICREA within the MEDTRONIC Group will enable the technology to be deployed on a very large scale, making it a global standard in spinal surgery, offering a solution that integrates MEDICREA's Artificial Intelligence-driven surgical planning and patient-specific implants with MEDTRONIC's robotic assisted surgery » commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

As a reminder, on October 1st, the French Markets Authority (AMF) announced that the tender offer for the shares of MEDICREA by MEDTRONIC would be opened from October 2nd, 2020 to November 5th, 2020.

Next publication: 2020 Third Quarter results: November 19th, 2020 after market

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 35 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA
 FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

MEDICREA is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
EnterNext PEA PME 150 Index
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker: MRNTF

MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results