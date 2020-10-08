Falco Resources to Present at the 2020 Precious Metals Summit Europe (Virtual)

The Precious Metals Summit Europe is one of the industry’s premier events, bringing together a community of institutional investors and corporate executives from some of the most prospective producers, developers and explorers from around the globe.

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“ Falco ” or the “ Co rporation ”) is pleased to announce that Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco, will present at the 2020 Precious Metals Summit Europe (Virtual) on Tuesday, November 3 rd at 9:15am (GMT). Falco will also be available for select one-on-one meetings during the Summit. Meeting requests can be made through the conference website.

The conference is being held virtually and will take place from November 2 - 3, 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2020-summit-europe .

Details for Falco’s Presentation

Event: 2020 Precious Metals Summit Europe (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

Time: 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. (GMT)

The webcast of the presentation will be available for replay on Falco’s website following the event.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. Osisko Gold Royalties has announced that it intends to transfer its share ownership to its new subsidiary Osisko Development Corporation while retaining its silver stream interests.

