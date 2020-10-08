 

Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Cell & Gene Virtual Meeting on the Mesa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 22:30  |  16   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Adam Muzikant, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Business Development, will present at the annual 2020 Cell & Gene Virtual Meeting on the Mesa. Dr. Muzikant will provide a review of FX201, an investigational, intra-articular, IL-1Ra gene therapy product candidate in clinical development for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA).

The Company is conducting an open-label, Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of FX201 in patients with knee OA. The trial is intended to test low, mid and high doses of FX201 in cohorts of five to eight patients. Following the completion of the low-dose cohort and data review by an independent Drug Monitoring Committee, the trial has advanced to enrolling the mid-dose cohort. Data from the study are anticipated in 2021.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa will be delivered in a virtual format over the course of five days beginning on October 12. The conference will feature more than 120 presentations by leading public and private companies highlighting the technical and clinical achievements in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

About FX201
FX201 (humantakinogene hadenovec) is a novel, clinical-stage, intra-articular gene therapy product candidate which utilizes a helper-dependent adenovirus (HDAd) vector based on human serotype 5 (Ad5) that is designed to transfer a gene to cells in the joint to produce an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), under the control of an inflammation-sensitive promoter. Inflammation is a known cause of pain, and chronic inflammation is thought to play a major role in the progression of OA. By persistently suppressing inflammation, Flexion believes FX201 holds the potential to provide long-term pain relief and functional improvement, and to modify disease progression.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with OA, the most common form of arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Flexion. Statements in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future of Flexion; timing and plans with respect to the Phase 1 clinical trial of FX201; and the potential therapeutic and other benefits of FX201, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the fact that the impacts and expected duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and rapidly changing; the risk that we may not be able to maintain and enforce our intellectual property, including intellectual property related to FX201; risks related to clinical trials, including potential delays, safety issues or negative results; and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts:

Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Julie Downs
Associate Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7137
jdowns@flexiontherapeutics.com


Flexion Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results
Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Podium Presentation of FX301 Preclinical Data at Virtual ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 Meeting
02.10.20
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
09.09.20
Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Healthcare Conference