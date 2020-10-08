 

SPX to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the company’s third quarter results during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company’s website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference call
Dial in: 877-341-7727
From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6098
Participant code: 1979006

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Thursday, November 5th.

To listen to a replay of the call
Dial in: 855-859-2056
From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406
Participant code: 1979006

About SPX Corporation:  SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue in 2019 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.”  For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Corporation

  


