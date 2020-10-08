SPX to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the company’s third quarter results during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company’s website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.