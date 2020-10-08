KB Home Increases Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to $.15 per share from $.09 per share. This 67% increase raises the Company’s annual dividend rate to $.60 per share from the previous rate of $.36 per share, representing a yield of approximately 1.5%, based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on October 8, 2020.

“As we have become a larger and more profitable company, generating significantly higher operating cash flow, our Board approved a meaningful increase in our cash dividend for the second consecutive year. We are managing our business to drive long-term stockholder value and remain committed to a balanced approach of expanding our scale while growing returns. In addition, we continue to prioritize returning cash to stockholders, primarily through our dividend, which we are proud to have consistently paid each quarter for more than 30 years,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With the momentum in housing market demand driving robust year-over-year net order expansion—in both our 2020 third quarter, as well as in the first five weeks of our fourth quarter, during which time our net orders have increased 39% relative to the comparable prior-year period—we believe we are well positioned to deliver higher revenues and drive significant improvement in our return on equity in 2021,” continued Mezger.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.