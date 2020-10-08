 

KB Home Increases Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 23:02  |  51   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to $.15 per share from $.09 per share. This 67% increase raises the Company’s annual dividend rate to $.60 per share from the previous rate of $.36 per share, representing a yield of approximately 1.5%, based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on October 8, 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared the next quarterly cash dividend, at the $.15 per share rate, will be payable on November 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2020.

“As we have become a larger and more profitable company, generating significantly higher operating cash flow, our Board approved a meaningful increase in our cash dividend for the second consecutive year. We are managing our business to drive long-term stockholder value and remain committed to a balanced approach of expanding our scale while growing returns. In addition, we continue to prioritize returning cash to stockholders, primarily through our dividend, which we are proud to have consistently paid each quarter for more than 30 years,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With the momentum in housing market demand driving robust year-over-year net order expansion—in both our 2020 third quarter, as well as in the first five weeks of our fourth quarter, during which time our net orders have increased 39% relative to the comparable prior-year period—we believe we are well positioned to deliver higher revenues and drive significant improvement in our return on equity in 2021,” continued Mezger.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Seite 1 von 3
KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
KB HOME Announces the Grand Opening of The Retreat at Lake Michael, Its Latest New-home Community in Mebane, North Carolina, Priced from the $240,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado, Priced From the $430,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Granite Bluff, Its Latest New-home Community in Rocklin, California
01.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heartland Ranch, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Coolidge, Arizona
29.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Parrish, Florida
25.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Little Soos Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Covington, Washington, Priced From The $490,000s
22.09.20
KB Home Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
17.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Anserra Springs, Its Latest New-home Community in Katy, Texas