 

Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in New England Journal of Medicine Expand Clinical Benefits of Veklury (remdesivir) for the Treatment of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 23:05  |  71   |   |   

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) today published the final results from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 ACTT-1 trial of Gilead’s (Nasdaq: GILD) investigational antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of adults hospitalized with mild-moderate or severe COVID-19. The final ACTT-1 study results build on the preliminary results published in NEJM in May 2020, showing that treatment with Veklury resulted in consistent, clinically meaningful improvements across multiple outcome assessments compared with placebo in COVID-19 patients. The final results demonstrate that treatment with Veklury resulted in a faster time to recovery than previously reported.

In the preliminary Day 15 results, Veklury plus standard of care shortened the time to recovery by four days, compared with placebo plus standard of care (11 vs. 15 days). The primary endpoint of the study was time to clinical recovery through Day 29. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating Veklury plus standard of care was superior in shortening the time to recovery through Day 29 compared with placebo plus standard of care. In the final Day 29 results, patients receiving Veklury (n=541) achieved clinical recovery five days faster than those receiving placebo, with a median time to recovery of 10 days with Veklury and 15 days with placebo and an increased recovery rate by 29 percent compared with placebo (rate ratio for recovery, 1.29; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.12 to 1.49; p<0.001). This result was most pronounced in patients who required oxygen support at baseline (n=957); in this group, patients receiving Veklury achieved clinical recovery seven days faster than those receiving placebo, with a median time to recovery of 11 days with Veklury and 18 days with placebo (rate ratio for recovery, 1.31; 95% CI, 1.12 to 1.52).

The key secondary study endpoint of clinical status at Day 15 was also met. Patients receiving Veklury were 50 percent more likely to have improved by Day 15 compared with those receiving placebo (OR, 1.5; 95% CI, 1.2 to 1.9), and the effect was maintained through Day 29. The benefit of Veklury was greater when given within 10 days of symptom onset, though benefit was observed across most ranges of symptom duration.

In the overall study population, there was a trend toward reduced mortality, a secondary study endpoint, at Day 15 (6.7% vs. 11.9%; HR, 0.55; 95% CI, 0.36 to 0.83) and Day 29 (11.4% vs. 15.2%, HR 0.73; 95% CI, 0.52 to 1.03) in Veklury-treated patients compared with placebo. Given the range of disease severity in the overall study population, a post-hoc analysis with no adjustment for multiple testing was conducted to determine whether there were differences in mortality based on patients’ baseline clinical status and to better understand where Veklury may have the most benefit. In this analysis, patients requiring low-flow oxygen at baseline who received Veklury achieved a statistically significant 72 percent reduction in mortality at Day 15 (3.1% vs. 10.5%; HR, 0.28; 95% CI, 0.12 to 0.66) and a statistically significant 70 percent reduction in mortality at Day 29 (4% vs. 13%; HR, 0.30; 95% CI, 0.14 to 0.64). The difference in mortality in other subgroups based on baseline clinical status was not statistically significant.

Seite 1 von 6
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury (remdesivir)
07.10.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter, Biotest (BIO3) fest
07.10.20
EU-Länder können Remdesivir nachbestellen - weiterer Liefervertrag
06.10.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Biotest (BIO3) legen zu; Puma Biotech (PBYI) gegen den Trend fester
05.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) drehen wieder nach oben
05.10.20
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV Glasgow 2020
04.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
04.10.20
Regeneron und Roche-Aktie im Aufwind dank Trumps Geheimwaffe REGN-COV2 – wichtige Hintergründe
03.10.20
EU-Arzneibehörde untersucht mögliche Nierenschäden durch Remdesivir
03.10.20
Trump wird wegen Corona-Infektion mit Remdesivir behandelt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:31 Uhr
3.479
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
01.09.20
71
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung
26.05.20
4
Börsenexperte ist sicher: „Am Montag geht es abwärts für Gilead Sciences!“ – das ist der Grund!
24.04.20
20
Endlich der Durchbruch?: Vielversprechender Test: Remdesivir doch Corona-Killer Nr. 1? – Gilead-Akti