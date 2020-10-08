Torex Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

 

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its Third Quarter 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast to discuss the Third Quarter 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET.

Telephone access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toronto Local or International: 1-416-915-3239
  • Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351
  • Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457
  • Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791

Webcast access

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (“ELG” or the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and ELD, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which commenced commercial production as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018 (the “Technical Report”). The property remains 75% unexplored.

For further information, please contact:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.  
Jody Kuzenko
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 725-9982
Email: jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com 		Dan Rollins
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 260-1503
Email:  dan.rollins@torexgold.com

