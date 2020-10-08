SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Third Quarter of 2020.



SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 9589795. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 21, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10148910.